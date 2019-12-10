Lego Robotics at the County Library

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – The County Library in Salt Lake is offering a Lego Robotics program for your kids to enjoy through March at all County Library locations.

LEGO® MINDSTORMS® is a hands-on robotics program focused on programming, creativity and problem solving using LEGO® bricks, engines and more. It’s free thanks to a partnership with the Clark Planetarium.

The County Library says STEM programs like this one offer students the opportunity to work towards careers in fields like math and engineering, fields that offer massive job growth and a great quality of life.

LEGO® MINDSTORMS® is free and available through March 2020; sign up at a County Library branch near you.