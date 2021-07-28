Lee Kay Public Shooting Range celebrating 40 anniversary

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City’s Lee Kay Public Shooting Range is celebrating a big milestone this summer.

The shooting range is turning 40, and they have been helping keep Utah hunters safe and educated.

George Sommer, the Lee Kay Wildlife Recreation Programs Specialist for Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the significance of the shooting range, plus some discounts they have for August.

Here is a list of the discounts:

Aug. 7: Archery shooting range is free

Aug. 14: Free day at Big Bore rifle ranges (100, 200, and 300 yards).

Aug. 21: One round is half price at shotgun ranges (trap, skeet, and five-stand).

Aug. 28: Free shooting at 25/75 yard rifle ranges.

For more information, click here.