Learn how to help save lives during American Heart Month

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – February is American Heart Month, a time to bring awareness to the nation’s number one cause of death – heart disease.

According to the CDC, more than 665,000 people die from heart disease each year. That is 1 in every 4 deaths in America.

Heart problems like cardiac arrest can happen in an instant, so being prepared to do CPR can help save a life.

Mallory Santa Cruz, the regional preparedness manager for Utah’s Red Cross, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about those life saving tips.

So here’s what you can do to be prepared according to the Red Cross:

Take a class: A variety of courses are available. Provisional certification courses in First Aid/CPR/AED let you go through the online content now and then an in-person skills test within one year. Online-only options are also available if you don’t need certification for a job requirement. If you are taking a course to fulfill a job requirement, check with your employer so you know exactly which course you need.

Download the app: Download the free Red Cross First Aid app for instant access to information on handling the most common first aid emergencies, including how to perform CPR and use an AED. Those with Alexa-enabled devices can also activate the Red Cross First Aid skill.

Not only does the American Red Cross have classes for CPR, we have more than 30 online courses have been released, including First Aid, Babysitting and Childcare, Bloodborne Pathogens safety, and Psychological First Aid.

