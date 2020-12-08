Learn a new skill online during the pandemic

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With many people staying indoors during the pandemic, now is the perfect time to learn a new skill.

Online resources like Lynda.com offer free tutorials so that you can learn all sorts of different talents.

Jeff Buydos from the Country Library explained to Good Morning Utah how people can access these resources for free with your library card.

For more information, click here.

