Utah freeway lane closures to know for this weekend, Nov 6-7

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – While the Utah Department of Transportation opened the technology corridor in Utah County, they have another project to help improve traffic in southern Salt Lake County.

This weekend, UDOT crews are working on pavement repairs at the I-15 bridge over 10000 South in Sandy.

This will give them room to work safely and to allow the concrete time to harden. They are reducing northbound I-15 to two lanes this weekend from Saturday night to Monday morning.

The closures start as early as 9:00 p.m., and all lanes should be open in time for the Monday morning commute.

This work is being done as part of a bigger project to add a new northbound lane on I-15 from Bangerter Highway up to 9400 South and build a new collector/distributor system that makes it easier to get from northbound I-15 onto I-215.

These improvements to the freeway are expected to reduce crashes by 40 percent and cut down travel time by up to 50 percent once the project is completed next year.

UDOT spokesperson, John Gleason joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the two major projects they are working on.

