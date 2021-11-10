Keep your home fire-free this winter with tips from Red Cross

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With winter right around the corner, more people will be spending time inside cooking and using things to heat up their homes, and all that increases the risk of starting a fire.

In fact, the red cross says they respond to 27% more home fires in the winter than in the warmer seasons, which is why it’s important to take some steps now to avoid potential fires in the future.

Joining Good Morning Utah for more on that is Heidi Ruster with the Red Cross.

For more information click here.