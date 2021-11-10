Keep your home fire-free this winter with tips from Red Cross

Good Morning Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With winter right around the corner, more people will be spending time inside cooking and using things to heat up their homes, and all that increases the risk of starting a fire.

In fact, the red cross says they respond to 27% more home fires in the winter than in the warmer seasons, which is why it’s important to take some steps now to avoid potential fires in the future.

Joining Good Morning Utah for more on that is Heidi Ruster with the Red Cross.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files