It’s National World Kindness Day

(CNN)- Wednesday is known as World Kindness Day. An organization called The World Kindness Movement started the day in 1998.

Twenty-eight countries now observe the day with random acts of kindness.

One campaign that has gained steam on social media involves participants wearing cardigans.

Social Media users are urging people to use the hashtag #worldkindnessday to promote their good deeds and cardigans in honor of Mr. Rogers.

Kindness U-K also listed a few things you can do to spread kindness. They include doing a good deed, giving someone a compliment, holding the door for someone and volunteering.

What acts of kindness will you spread today?

