It’s banned book week at the Salt Lake County Library

UTAH (ABC4) – This week America celebrates its freedom to read. It’s banned book week, which looks at our country’s attempts past and present to censor books in libraries and schools.

Understanding book censorship is something our local libraries feel strongly about. Some say it is an expression of our free speech and can threaten and divide our society.

Salt Lake County Library’s Public Service Librarian, Wanda Mae Huffaker, joins Good Morning America to share more about banned book week and what it means for our freedom of speech.

