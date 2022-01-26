Interview with Mayor Mendenhall on City of State Speech

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall delivered her State of City address last night and says Salt Lake has made a lot of progress but still has more work to do.

During her speech, the mayor shared what she called uncomfortable realities and focused on addressing Salt Lake City’s air quality concerns, cost of living, crime, homelessness problem and the pandemic.

Mendenhall says she’s seen the city pull through with grit and grace, but she’s asking for more moving forward. The mayor also called out state leadership on multiple occasions, particularly on the pandemic, and Utah’s homelessness problem, saying when the state stepped back, we stepped up.

Joining Good Morning Utah for more on that speech is Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

