Interview with Mayor Mendenhall about the Covid-19 pandemic and the earthquake

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the city’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the March 18th earthquake that shook Northern Utah. During the interview she shared more information on the city’s emergency plan to help businesses affected by Covid-19.
To learn more visit the City’s website.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
Latest Posts:
- Tulsi Gabbard ends run for presidency, puts support behind Biden
- Magna mayor assesses damage left after earthquake
- United States Postal Service hiring in Utah and Idaho
- University of Utah awarded grant to test if change in temperature weakens COVID-19
- White House coronavirus task force holds Thursday briefing