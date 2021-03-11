Interview: Utah historian featured in Netflix’s docu-series “Murder Among the Mormons”

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new true-crime documentary series on Netflix dives into the infamous crimes of Utah con-man Mark Hoffman. The series, “Murder Among the Mormon,” now ranks number 2 on Netflix.

Mark Hoffman gained fame in the 1980s for getting his hands on what appeared to be all kinds of rare documents, including the famed ‘Salamander Letter’ that called into question the origins of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. But his documents ended up being excellent forgeries.

When suspicions grew about Hoffman’s forgeries, he set off a series of three bombs in Salt Lake City, killing two people. Hoffman remains in jail to this day.

Featured on the documentary, long-time historian and document dealer Brent Ashworth. He joined Good Morning Utah to talk about his relationship with Hoffman and what it was like filming the series.

Ashworth says he purchased and traded multiple documents related to early Church history with Hoffman in 1981 and 1982, which turned out to be forgeries. He explained how Mark Hoffman’s nefarious practices have impacted the world of historical document verification.

