Interview: Taking a closer look at President Joe Biden’s relief bill and his address to the nation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – President Joe Biden has now signed a massive COVID-19 relief bill that could provide relief to millions of Americans.

But the bill did not receive bipartisan support, and many lawmakers were split on the issue.

Morgan Lyon Cotti, the associate director of Utah’s Hinckley Institute of Politics, joined Good Morning Utah to break down the politics behind the bill, as well as the President’s address to the nation.

