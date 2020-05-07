Live Now
Utah’s Daily Coronavirus Briefing with Governor Gary Herbert and Dr. Angela Dunn

International Economic Development Week

Good Morning Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Utah (ABC4 News) – This week is International Economic Development Week and while it would normally be a time to celebrate business growth, the Salt Lake City Department of Economic Development is focused on helping businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Ben Kolendar, acting director for the department, joined Good Morning Utah to discuss their efforts.

To learn more visit www.slc.gov/ed/covid19.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story