Utah (ABC4 News) – This week is International Economic Development Week and while it would normally be a time to celebrate business growth, the Salt Lake City Department of Economic Development is focused on helping businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Ben Kolendar, acting director for the department, joined Good Morning Utah to discuss their efforts.
To learn more visit www.slc.gov/ed/covid19.
