Incredible rescue earns Utah boy ‘Lifesaving Award’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One boy is being hailed as a hero for jumping in to help save the life of his friend.

As you can see in the video above, Hunter Olsen was eating lunch with Jackson Johnson when Johnson began choking. Olsen quickly worked to save Johnson, and now the Red Cross is recognizing that act of heroism with a Lifesaving Award.

Johnson says he had hiccups while eating his lunch when food became lodged in his throat. When he realized he was chocking, he tried to get his friends’ attention. Olsen noticed and said he immediately jumped to help him.

Olsen says he learned how to help choking people while in health class.

Del Brady from the Utah Red Cross along with Olsen and Johnson joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the story.

