How you remove hazardous waste from your home

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – As we gear into the fall season, you might have some things in your home that is hazardous waste.

Environmental Health Scientist, Eric Michaels joined ABC4’s Brian Carlson on Good Morning Utah to talk about what you can do to the waste.

He says household hazardous waste is anything in or around your home that is poisonous, flammable, corrosive, or toxic. They can also be products, such as electronics that contain certain materials like metals.

Health officials say it’s dangerous to dispose of these items in your garbage can or down sewers, and it’s illegal to abandon them to pour them in gutters, storm drains, or waterways.

For more information about this or the Salt Lake County Health Department, click here.