How you can help those with Sickle Cell Disease this month

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We’re with the red cross this morning talking about a major blood disease impacting Utahns and people across the world.

Sickle cell disease is a disorder in which the body doesn’t have enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body. Because of this patients need regular blood transfusions, but sometimes there just isn’t enough blood available for them.

Red Cross Director, Dr. Walter Kelley joins Good Morning Utah to explain more about the disease and how we can all help.

