How you can help make the holidays magical

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The season of giving is upon us and for more than 70 years the United States Marine Corps Reserve has sponsored the Toys for Tots program.

This year, the Marines have partnered with the Salt Lake City Department of Economic Development to shop local.

As they receive donations for needy children, the Marines have pledged to buy toys from local retailer, keeping that money in our local economy.

1st Sergeant John Witt joined Good Morning Utah to discuss the program.

