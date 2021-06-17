How you can get tested ahead of National HIV Testing Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – National HIV Testing Day takes place on June 27th, and the Salt Lake County Health Department is making it easy for anyone to get a test.

The health department will host an event on Friday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their City Clinic at 610 S. 200 E.

More than 1.2 million people have HIV in the United States, and the virus has no effective cure.

Lynn Beltran, an epidemiology supervisor for the Salt Lake County Health Department, joined Good Morning Utah to talk more about the importance of HIV testing.

For more information, click here.