How you can be prepared during Disaster Preparedness Month

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s Disaster Preparedness Month and here in Utah, we have seen our fair share from the March earthquake and the recent wind storm.

Rich Woodruff from the Utah Red Cross joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how you can stay ready and safe in case you are in a diaster.

Here is watch Rich had to say:

Currently, 90 Red Cross regions offer the free program.



Chapter staff and volunteers teach the program through classroom instructions and interactive activities.



The program is taught in school, summer camps, youth clubs and after-school settings.



The training is structured by three core principles: Learn, Practice and Share.

Through The Pillowcase Project, students learn about the science of hazards, emergency preparedness, coping skills, and the importance of sharing their knowledge with friends and family.

Each student receives the My Preparedness Workbook, a pillowcase and a certificate of completion at the end of the training.



The program teaches students how to create their own emergency supply kits by packing essential items in a pillowcase.



Pillowcases are easy to transport during an emergency and students get to decorate and personalize them.



The program also teaches the importance of developing emergency communications and fire evacuation plans as well as emergency contact cards.



Instructors receive teaching materials, including posters, activity guides and curriculum guidelines.

