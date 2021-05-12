How Utah’s drought could impact your summer fishing trip

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Drought continues to be a concern for Utah. It impacts numerous things including our fish and wildlife.

Low water levels and warmer water could hurt fish. So what does that mean for your summer fishing trip?

Randy Oplinger, a sport-fish coordinator for Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the drought’s impact on fish and wildlife.

Oplinger says the state’s trout species may be among the most affected by the drought conditions because they are less tolerant of warm water conditions.

He offers anglers these tips for fishing amid a drought:

Don’t fight the fish hard when reeling them in

Minimize how long you’re handling the fish once you’ve reeled them in

Consider where you’re releasing that fish – shallow, warm water doesn’t have a large amount of the oxygen fish need

