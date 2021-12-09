How Utah is helping people of color reach economic success

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As we approach the end of 2021, we’re getting a snapshot of some of the progress Utah is making on key social issues.

At the beginning of the year, some of Utah’s political and community leaders signed what’s called the Utah Compact on Racial Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.

It’s meant to help cities like Salt Lake City and others foster an atmosphere for people of color so they can have greater economic success and feel a better sense of respect.

Joining Good Morning Utah to share what’s happened with the compact since its signing is Ze Min Xiao from the Center for Economic Opportunity & Belonging at Economic Development Corporation of Utah, and Ben Kolendar, the director for Salt Lake City’s Department of Economic Development.

