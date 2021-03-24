How to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in Utah County

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Vaccines are now available for all Utahns 16 years and older.

Counties across the state have been preparing for registration today, including Utah County.

Aislynn Tolman-Hill from the Utah County Health Department joined Good Morning Utah to talk about those preparation efforts and how people can sign up for a dose.

For more information on how to schedule an appointment in Utah County, click here.

