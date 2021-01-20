How to protect your house from a fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters in Utah are dealing with a large number of house fires this time of year.

Just last week, four major house fires broke out across the state.

Tim Tincher with the Utah Red Cross joined Good Morning Utah to share safety tips to keep your home safe from fires.

Here’s some tips to keep you safe:

-Create a home fire escape plan, include at least two ways to exit every room in your home.

-Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or

-Landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.

-Take time to discuss the plan with everyone in your household and practice it at least twice a year.

-While practicing your escape plan, teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like. Talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency.

-Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.

-In addition to testing your alarms once a month, change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it.

-Also check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they are 10 years or older, they need to be replaced because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

For more information, click here.

