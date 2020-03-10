How to keep your tech devices clean during an outbreak

Good Morning Utah
Posted: / Updated:

With Covid-19, the coronavirus, spreading in the United States we are mindful about washing our hands, but what about our tech? Tech expert Christopher Krause joined Good Morning Utah with tips for cleaning your tech that apply even when there isn’t an outbreak.

For more tips follow Christopher on Instagram.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss