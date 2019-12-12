‘How To’ guide for downtown Salt Lake City during the holidays

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Christmas is less than two weeks away and many are getting in the holiday spirit in downtown Salt Lake City.

The Downtown Alliance has put together a ‘how to’ guide on their website for those trying to take in the holidays.

They have four different perspectives on this:

‘How to’ Navigate downtown through public transit.

‘How to’ celebrate through different shows and activities.

‘How to’ shop at City Creek, Gateway and small businesses

‘How to’ give back.

Officials say not only is downtown look spectacular during the holidays but shopping, eating out, going to a Jazz game or attending a concert help support the downtown economy.

For more information about the ‘how to’ guide, click here.

