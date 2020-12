SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – If you are looking to expand your business globally but you do not know where to start, there is a new service in Utah that can help you.

The World Trade Center Utah launched a new program called Global Business Services to help accelerate overseas growth for companies.

Aaron Starks, the Vice President at World Trade Center Utah, spoke with Good Morning Utah about the new service.

For more information, click here.