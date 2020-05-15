How the Utah DWR protects endangered species

Live Now
Utah (ABc4 News) – Friday, May 15 is Endangered Species Day. There are 18 wildlife species in Utah on the federal endangered species list. One of those is the razorback sucker found in the Colorado River. Michael Partlow, a native aquatics biologist with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how they are helping those fish.

To learn more visit Utah DWR’s website.

