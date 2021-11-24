How the supply chain shortage and inflation is affecting Utah’s Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s more expensive to buy a Thanksgiving dinner this year.

ABC4 checked grocery stores around Salt Lake City to check their prices and availability of traditional Thanksgiving foods.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the price of a turkey is up 24%, and other staples like potatoes, rolls, and ham are also up 3 to 10% from last year.

Some shoppers we spoke to say it’s not stopping them from stocking up.

So where will Utahns run into problems at the grocery store?

Joining Good Morning Utah for more on that is Bailee Woolstenhulme with the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food.

For more information click here.

