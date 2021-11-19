How the supply chain crisis is affecting Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Covering our supply chain shortage, Utah Senator Mike Lee says he has a plan to help, introducing what he called the “Stop The Grinch Act.”

Senator Lee says supply chain issues are taking their toll on things like Thanksgiving meals and Christmas gifts. His bill looks to ease supply chain issues and rising inflation by streamlining or suspending certain federal regulations on ports, ships, and trucks.

For more on how the global backlog is affecting the supply chain in Utah, Good Morning Utah is talking with Troy Keller, with the International Trade & Commercial Policy Advisor for World Trade Center Utah.

