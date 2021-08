SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Food and Drug Administration in United States has granted full approval of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

The full approval could lead to a rise in vaccinations in people who were initially hesitant about getting the shot.

Dr. Kristin Dascomb, the Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Employee Health at Intermountain Healthcare, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about what the full approval could mean for Utah.

