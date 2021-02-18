How small businesses can get help from the Paycheck Protection Program

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Covid-19 pandemic has hurt many small businesses, but there are signs of recovery.

The Paycheck Protection Program hit a milestone last week with more than 1,300,000 businesses receiving over $104,000,000,000 in funding.

Andrew Wittenberg from the Salt Lake City’s Department of Economic Development joined Good Morning Utah to discuss how local businesses can take advantage of this aid.

For more information, click here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.

Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.