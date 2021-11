SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Each year tens of thousands of Americans are diagnosed with blood cancer.

Like many cancers, there’s no cure for myeloma, it can leave many patients not knowing what to do.

That’s why one cancer survivor is now working on ways to better help other patients find their best treatments options.

Joining Good Morning Utah to explain where patients can go for help is a cancer survivor and Founder of the HealthTree Foundation, Jenny Ahlstrom.

For more information click here.