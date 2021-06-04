How Naomi Osaka’s announcement is raising awareness about mental health

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Tennis star Naomi Osaka announced this week that she is dropping out of the French Open due to mental health concerns.

Her announcement garnered support from the sports industry and brought light to the topic of mental health awareness.

Good Morning Utah took a deeper look at the topic of mental health and how you can help people who are struggling.

Dr. Kristin Francis from the Huntsman Mental Health Institute at the University of Utah joined the show to give her insight on mental health.

