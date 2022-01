PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) - Four months ago when BYU learned it was going to make the jump to the Big 12 Conference starting in 2023, athletic director Tom Holmoe knew his work was just beginning.

"The day that it was announced that we were in the Big 12, people celebrated like crazy like we had arrived," Holmoe said Thursday in his first meeting with the media since the announcement. "My first thing was, oh no, we have so much work to do."