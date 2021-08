SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s bow hunting season is coming up, and wildlife experts want to make sure hunters stay safe.

The general season for the buck mule deer archery hunt and the bull elk hunt start on Saturday, August 21.

Ralynne Takeda, the hunter education program manager for Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how hunters can be safe before the season starts.

For more information, click here.