How businesses can bounce back from the pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Covid-19 pandemic took a toll on Utah’s economy, but there are ways for businesses to bounce back.

Plus, some new bills from Utah’s 2021 State Legislature are helping like House Bill 161.

Barbara Riddle, the CEO and President of ChamberWest, joined Good Morning Utah to explain more.

For more information on ChamberWest, click here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.

Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.