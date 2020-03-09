House Committee advances abortion ban to floor debate

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)— Monday, in the final House Health and Human Services Committee lawmakers advance a ban 10 to 3 on most elective abortions.

The bill that would ban abortion with limited exceptions for rape, incest or if a mother’s life is in danger is now up for full House debate after passing the senate with overwhelming support. The bill will only go into effect if the Supreme Court reverses abortion.

“The bill has a contingency that says if the Supreme Court never strikes down the ability for states to have their own individual policy on how to handle abortion that Utah will be a state that bans,” Republican Senator Daniel McCay said.

Women on both sides of the issues showed up at the committee hearing to have their voices heard.

“Stop promoting policy that interfere with private health decisions that should be left up to patient, doctor and family,” Meredith Reed said.

Others say this bill protects life.

“Newly created human beings have the right to live and in certain circumstances that right to live surpasses everything,” Merrilee Boyack with Abortion Free Utah said.

Under current Utah law, there is a 72 hour waiting period before an abortion is preformed. No word if and when the bill will be up for full House debate.

