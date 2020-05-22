Breaking News
Former Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan dies at the age of 78

Honoring the troops with streaming recommendations

Good Morning Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Utah (ABC4 News) – Normally Memorial Day weekend is filled with big movie releases from Hollywood, but they’ve all been pushed back because of COVID-19. So instead, film critic Tony Toscano is recommending some movies and TV shows that will honor our armed services.

To see more recommendations and reviews, visit TalkingPictures.tv.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story