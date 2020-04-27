Homemade pizza with producer McCall and little helper Ellanor

PIZZA DOUGH:
1 tablespoon active dry yeast
1 cup warm water
2 & 1/2 cups of flour
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon salt
Mix dough, put into well-oiled bowl (drizzed with olive oil) and mix again. Cover with saran wrap or towel, and let sit until it rises.
SAUCE:
1 can tomato paste, 2 if using small cans
1 fresh clove garlic, can substitute garlic powder
Fresh basil, roll leaves then cut
Fill tomato paste can with water, dump in
Add a dash of pepper, salt, and oregano
PUT IT ALL TOGETHER:
Roll out dough
Add sauce
Add cheese, olives, any other additional toppings you prefer, and you’re ready to bake!