Homemade pizza with producer McCall and little helper Ellanor

PIZZA DOUGH:

1 tablespoon active dry yeast

1 cup warm water

2 & 1/2 cups of flour

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

Mix dough, put into well-oiled bowl (drizzed with olive oil) and mix again. Cover with saran wrap or towel, and let sit until it rises.

SAUCE:

1 can tomato paste, 2 if using small cans

1 fresh clove garlic, can substitute garlic powder

Fresh basil, roll leaves then cut

Fill tomato paste can with water, dump in

Add a dash of pepper, salt, and oregano

PUT IT ALL TOGETHER:

Roll out dough

Add sauce

Add cheese, olives, any other additional toppings you prefer, and you’re ready to bake!