Holiday hair with Cassie Dean

Our favorite hair stylist was in the studio. Cassie Dean shows us how to do an adorable holiday updo that keeps it cute and classy.



Cassie also gives us stylish hair accessories that are fun for the season. Cassie and Maddy Pace are offering holiday specials at their salon right now! If you buy a gift certificate, you get a free blow out catered to your look.

If you are reluctant to buy a service, another great option is a Davines hair styling kit, sold in the salon. For more information on Cassie, Maddy, or their salon, follow them on Instagram @cassiedeanhair and @maddydoesyourhair.