Hinckley Institute of Politics weighs in on the impeachment trial

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is a landmark issue for a variety of reasons.
The Hinckley Institute of Politics joined Good Morning Utah just hours before the trial begins to talk about some of the key points.
To learn more about the institute visit their website.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Police in South Ogden looking for man accused of stabbing his mother
- Trump impeachment trial to begin with rules fight, long days
- Jazz dominate Pacers for 12th win in 13 games, 118-88
- High school basketball player handcuffed after game for ‘trespassing’ in gym
- Grantsville community hears message from Haynie family