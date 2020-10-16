Hinckley Institute of Politics talks Confirmation Hearing and Dueling Town Halls

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and Joe Biden and President Trump’s dueling Town Hall meetings made headlines this week.

Associate Director, Morgan Lyon Cotti from the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah, joined Good Morning Utah to break down those events and talk about how they might affect voting in the upcoming presidential election.

