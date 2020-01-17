Highlights the biggest construction projects in 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – We are just a few weeks into the new year, but there are some major construction projects in our state, mainly along the Wasatch Front.

Utah Department of Transportation spokesperson, John Gleason joined Good Morning Utah to highlight three of the biggest projects this year.

The technology corridor in Lehi.

Adding express lanes from Layton to Riverdale.

Extending Mountain View Corridor from 4100 South north to S.R. 201.

Widening 5600 Weest between I-80 and S.R. 201 and will be reconstructing the interchange at I-80 to help traffic flow.

Gleason says they will be adding a new bridge over the railroad tracks around 800 South to get rid of the big delays when trains roll through the area and block traffic.

In Tooele County, crews will work on a brand new road that will connect I-80 to S.R. 138. The Midvalley Highway will be about four miles long and will include a new I-80 interchange about three miles west of the S.R. 36 interchange at Lakepoint.

Also in Salt Lake County, crews will add a new northbound lane to I-15 from Bangerter Highway up to 9400 South, along with a new collector/distributor ramp system from 9400 South to I-215.

Gleason says this ramp system will be similar to the one on I-15 from 900 South to 2100 South.

Gleason says all of these construction projects will be done by the end of next year.

For more information about these projects, click here.

