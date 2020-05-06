Here’s how Utah Red Cross is celebrating National Nurses Week

(ABC4 News) — There’s a lot to be grateful for as National Nurses Week kicks off this year. These nurses are a part of the frontline efforts in the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, the Utah Red Cross is kicking off celebrating the profession. Rich Woodruff joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how nurses play a key role in the organization and how Utah Red Cross is celebrating them.
To learn more information visit the Red Cross website.
