Here’s how to access the County Library from home

Good Morning Utah

by: ABC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(ABC4 News) — The County Library’s building may be closed, but their services are still open to those with internet access. Jeff Buydos joined Good Morning Utah by phone to talk about ways the library is helping people cope with social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more, visit The County Library’s website.

