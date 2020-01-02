Helping businesses start strong in the new year

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The new year means goals and resolutions for many including businesses. The Salt Lake City Department of Economic Development is ready to help businesses meet those goals. Liesl Limburg and Andrew Wittenberg joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the ways the Department can help.
To learn more about the Department of Economic Development you can visit their website.
