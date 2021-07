SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you plan on heading out to Utah’s rivers this summer, keep your eyes peeled for river otters.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources needs your help locating the otters so that they can learn more about where those otters live.

Kim Hersey, the non-game mammals coordinator for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about their goal.

If you spot a river otter here in Utah, email utahotters@gmail.com.