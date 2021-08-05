Help is still available for struggling small businesses in Salt Lake City

Good Morning Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Many businesses are still struggling through the Covid-19 pandemic, but Salt Lake City has plenty of help for business owners.

Will Wright, the new acting project manager for Salt Lake City’s Department of Economic Development, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about what resources are available.

For more information, click here.

You can also contact Will Wright directly with a new startup or business idea. His email is William.wright@slcgov.com and his phone number is 801-535-7936.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files