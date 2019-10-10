Healing through acrylic art

Art is therapy. We’ve all heard the term, and local business owner Victoria Wynn is seeing results firsthand with Wynn Modern Art. There is something tranquil about what she has created with her luxe fluid art on canvas courses.

As she was experimenting with this particular kind of art, she noticed her PTSD symptoms improving, and wanted to offer classes to others in hopes it might do the same for them.

Victoria offers both online and in-person courses. She told Deena Marie that anyone can succeed in this particular kind of art, and create something worthy of hanging on their walls.

The creation with canvas, acrylic paint, sparkle, and glass is intuitive and peaceful. You can make the experience whatever you need it to be, whether you use a session to move through stress, have a bonding experience for girls night out, or even a team building co-worker event.

For more information, visit /wynnmodernart.com/