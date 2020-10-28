Halloween safety tips from the Utah Red Cross

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Halloween is just days away and knowing how to celebrate safely can be tricky.

Rich Woodruff from the Utah Red Cross joined Good Morning Utah and gave some tips on how we can be safe during Halloween.

AVOID THESE HIGH-RISK ACTIVITIES

Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door.

Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots.

Attending crowded indoor costume parties.

Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming.

Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household.

Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgment and increase risky behaviors.

Traveling to a fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19.

CELEBRATE WITH THESE LOWER-RISK ACTIVITIES

Carve or decorate pumpkins with members of your household.

Carve or decorate pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends.

Decorate your living space.

Do a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance.

Have a virtual Halloween costume contest.

Have a Halloween movie night with people with whom you live.

Have a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house.

